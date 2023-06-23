Classrooms should inspire students to become better persons: L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that classrooms should inculcate courage, give students the power of independent thinking and inspire them to become better persons and not just class toppers.

Addressing the Jammu University convocation here, he said, "We have to respect individuality and unique talent hidden within each student. Classrooms should inculcate courage, give a student the power of independent thinking and inspire them to become a better person and not just a class topper."



Congratulating the students, Sinha urged them to follow their passion, move forward with new resolutions, adapt to the change and learn new things accordingly, and share the wisdom earned at the university with the world.

"Convocation is the moment of transformation in a student's life. Stepping into the real world is also considered as start of a new mission, a mission to use special knowledge and skills and to contribute in equitable, sustainable growth in building a strong and prosperous India," he said.

In this era of artificial intelligence and new emerging technologies, rapid changes are happening all around.

"This change has given us an opportunity to see the entire education system in a new perspective.... In the future, students will not come to universities to receive just bookish knowledge or to accumulate more information. Universities will have to prepare human capital which will ensure its relevance in this fast-changing world powered by algorithms," he added.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is promoting an education system that makes students conscious, not mechanical.

"It makes them carrier of knowledge, wisdom and values and not a storehouse of memories," he said.