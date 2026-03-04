Clear skies, rising mercury across India on Holi; check weather forecast

Holi festivities across North India are unfolding under mostly clear skies, with the mercury on the rise and temperatures rising well above normal on Wednesday.

India is witnessing a marked heat build-up, with temperatures in parts of northwest India running 4-8 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the plains are expected to remain hot and dry, even as parts of the western Himalayan region may see light rain and snowfall in the coming days.

Rising temperatures in plains

The plains of Northwest India are set for a significant mercury surge over the next four days, with maximum temperatures already ranging 4-6 degrees Celius above normal across many parts of the region. Delhi will see mercury touch 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius. Sustained winds of 15-25 kmph with occasional gusts up to 35 kmph will offer some relief through the day under mainly clear skies.

Central India and Maharashtra are also warming up steadily, with a gradual rise expected over the coming days. Gujarat's coastal pockets face an additional concern, hot and humid conditions are likely to grip Konkan and coastal Gujarat through the early part of the week. Rain and snowfall alert for Himalayan states According to the weather department, isolated to scattered light rainfall and snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh from March 4 to 9. Himachal Pradesh may receive light precipitation between March 7 and 9, while Uttarakhand is likely to see rainfall on March 8 and 9.