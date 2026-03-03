Home / India News / Holi 2026: Delhi Metro schedule, start and end timings on festival day

Holi 2026: Delhi Metro schedule, start and end timings on festival day

Delhi Metro services will begin late in the day on Holi. On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, train operations on all lines will start at 2:30 pm. After the delayed start, services will function normally

Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Delhi Metro commuters should take note. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised train timings for Holi on March 4, 2026. Passengers planning their journeys are advised to check the updated schedule to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
 
On the day of Holi, metro services on all lines will begin at 2:30 pm from terminal stations instead of operating in the morning. Regular services will resume across the network after 2:30 pm.

More about the Metro timings in Holi 2026

Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services would run from 5 to 10 p.m. on the occasion of Holi, according to a Times Now report. On the day of the celebration, the trains will not run in the morning or afternoon. But after 5 p.m., regular operations will resume.
 
All Delhi Metro corridors, including the Airport Express Line, will be subject to the updated schedule. This permits employees and passengers to witness the celebration while guaranteeing consistency in operations.

Reason behind the changed metro timings in Holi 2026

Since there is little use of public transit during the early celebrations, metro services are always partially suspended or delayed on Holi morning to maintain safety and efficient operations. The changed timing allows operational staff to participate in the celebrations while adhering to security procedures.
 
Holi, the festival of colours, will be observed on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. On Monday, March 2, 2026, the traditional bonfire ceremony known as Holika Dahan was held.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Employer must pay penalty for delay in compensation: Supreme Court

MSRTC hopes to earn ₹250 cr through advertising over 5 years, says minister

Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to clarify his stand on assassination of Khamenei

Limited flights resume as UAE airspace partially reopens amid crisis: MEA

TN CM announces special fund of ₹2,000 to 3.7 mn marginalised beneficiaries

Topics :Delhi Metrometro citiesNew DelhiHoli

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story