Holi 2026: Delhi Metro schedule, start and end timings on festival day

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised train timings for Holi on March 4, 2026. Passengers planning their journeys are advised to check the updated schedule to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

On the day of Holi, metro services on all lines will begin at 2:30 pm from terminal stations instead of operating in the morning. Regular services will resume across the network after 2:30 pm.

More about the Metro timings in Holi 2026

Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services would run from 5 to 10 p.m. on the occasion of Holi, according to a Times Now report. On the day of the celebration, the trains will not run in the morning or afternoon. But after 5 p.m., regular operations will resume.