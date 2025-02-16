Climate change drying up rivers, need to act now: UP CM at Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said climate change is drying up rivers and urged people to act urgently instead of engaging in a blame game over carbon dioxide emissions.

Addressing a conference on climate change, environment and faith at the Maha Kumbh, he said the UP government has worked to rejuvenate rivers in the state, which is why the Kumbh is witnessing such large crowds.

"CO2 emissions are causing climate change, which is further drying up rivers, the lifelines of Mother Earth," he said.

"People blame each other but don't take responsibility for mitigating climate change. It's time we act collectively and individually urgently," Adityanath added.

He said that the Ganga and Yamuna were not as clean 10 years ago, but his government worked to rejuvenate them.

"Because the river water is clean and arrangements are good, people are coming in large numbers to the Kumbh. Every time, 10,000 to 11,000 cusecs of water are released into the Ganga, ensuring the smooth conduct of the mela," he said.

He said that to mitigate climate change, the Narendra Modi government banned single-use plastics and provided over 10 crore free LPG connections to reduce household emissions.

The UP government has planted 210 crore saplings in the last 10 years, of which 70 to 80 per cent have survived, the chief minister said.

Adityanath urged people not to encroach on rivers and to protect wildlife to "protect humanity".

Referring to the rising frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, he said lightning killed 90 people in a single incident near Mirzapur a few years ago.

"Early warning systems have been installed, but much more needs to be done," he said.

He urged people to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

Chandra Bhushan, President and CEO of policy think tank iFOREST, said that the planet's average temperature has risen by 1.5 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial era.

"Temperatures are rising due to the continuous release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, which will have catastrophic consequences in the coming years," he said.

He said climate change should not be seen as just a technological or economic issue.

"It is also a spiritual issue. Our connection with nature has weakened, making it harder to address climate change," he added.

"We are trying to reconnect people with nature through this conference with the help of religious leaders," he said.

Over 40 crore people, including many from abroad, are expected to visit the mela over 45 days.

Seers claim that celestial alignments occurring during this event happen once every 144 years, making it even more auspicious.

Mahakumbh Nagar is the world's largest temporary city, accommodating 50 lakh to 1 crore devotees at any given time.