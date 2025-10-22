Cloud seeding likely within a week if clouds appear: Manjinder Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said cloud seeding to control air pollution will likely start within a week, adding that while previous governments only talked, his administration completed the groundwork in seven months and is now awaiting the weather department's approval if clouds appear.

Sirsa told ANI that they had received all necessary permissions and that pilots and planes are ready. He discussed the role of cloud seeding in reducing pollution and added his administration had completed the groundwork for the process within just seven months, including approvals, agreements, Memorrandum of Understandings (MOUs), consultations with scientists, and arrangements with pilots and aircraft.

"We are working on it. But for cloud seeding, clouds are needed. We've received all permissions. Planes and pilots are ready. We're now waiting for the weather department to give the green signal. Hopefully, within a week, if there are clouds, we'll proceed. Previous governments only talked; we actually did the groundwork in 7 months: approvals, agreements, MOUs, consultations with scientists and arrangements with pilots and aircraft," said Sirsa. Earlier, Sirsa reaffirmed the BJP government's plan for artificial rain through cloud seeding. However, he noted that cloud seeding can only be carried out "when there are clouds." "For those who are asking us, why are we not getting cloud seeding done. I want to tell them that in cloud seeding, the cloud comes first and then comes seeding. Seeding can only be done when there are clouds. The day there will be clouds, we will get seeding done and there will be rain as well," Sirsa said during a press conference.