'Thank you for your call, warm Diwali greetings': PM Modi after Trump call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked US President Donald Trump for extending Diwali greetings, saying that the festival symbolises hope and the shared democratic values between India and the United States.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms."

Trump hosts Diwali event at the White House

PM Modi’s post came shortly after President Trump took part in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Tuesday (local time). During the event, Trump extended his greetings to Indians and Indian-Americans, acknowledging the deep cultural and political ties between the two nations.

Addressing attendees, Trump praised PM Modi, describing him as a “great person” and a “great friend”. He also emphasised the growing partnership between India and the US in trade and regional peace. "Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing," Trump said at the event.

"He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years," the US President added. Highlighting the deeper message of Diwali, Trump said, “In a few moments, we'll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness... It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed.” Trump raises Russia oil issue during Diwali event During Diwali celebrations, Trump claimed he spoke with PM Modi on Tuesday, saying their discussion largely focused on trade. “We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump added that energy was also discussed and claimed Modi assured him India would limit its oil purchases from Russia. “He's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do,” Trump said. This is the second consecutive week Trump has said that PM Modi assured him India would curb oil imports from Russia. On Sunday (local time), Trump reiterated, “I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing,” while warning that New Delhi could face continued “massive” tariffs if it did not comply.

When asked about India’s denial of such a conversation, Trump responded, “But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that.” Russian oil has been a longstanding point of friction in US-India trade talks. Around half of the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods are linked to India’s Russian crude purchases, which Washington says fund Russia’s war in Ukraine. India dismisses Trump’s claims Responding to Trump’s statements, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.”