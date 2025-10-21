Home / India News / Maha govt okays ₹648 cr relief for crop damage, aid extended to 3 hectares

Maha govt okays ₹648 cr relief for crop damage, aid extended to 3 hectares

The relief limit too has been extended from two hectares to three hectares as a special measure, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil announced on Tuesday

So far, the Relief and Rehabilitation Department has sanctioned around Rs 8,139 crore to assist farmers affected by natural calamities during the current kharif season, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Jadhav-Patil said. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
Oct 21 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 648.15 crore for the distribution of relief to farmers affected by excess rainfall and floods during this year's monsoon, officials said.

The relief limit too has been extended from two hectares to three hectares as a special measure, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil announced on Tuesday.

The decision aims to provide immediate financial assistance to rain-affected farmers and a necessary government resolution (GR) has been issued, he said in a statement.

So far, the Relief and Rehabilitation Department has sanctioned around Rs 8,139 crore to assist farmers affected by natural calamities during the current kharif season, Jadhav-Patil said.

The decision will benefit 6,12,177 farmers and cover 6,56,310.83 hectares of affected crop area, he said.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division (districts of Beed, Latur, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded) will get Rs 346.31 crore for 3,58,612 farmers, covering 3,88,101.13 hectares.

This division, covering central Maharashtra, bore the brunt of the last month's excessive rainfall.

Nagpur Division (Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wardha, Gadchiroli) will get Rs 7.51 crore for 3,931 farmers, covering 7,698.25 hectares. Nashik Division (Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar) will receive Rs 59.36 crore for 53,865 farmers, covering over 50,629 hectares.

Amravati Division (Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim) will receive Rs 131.56 crore for 1,07,615 farmers covering 1,39,438.23 hectares.

Pune Division (Solapur, Sangli) will receive Rs 103.37 crore for 88,143 farmers covering 70,418.89 hectares.

Konkan Division (Thane, Palghar) will receive Rs 2.16 lakh for 11 farmers over 25.33 hectares.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India News Maharashtra Maharashtra government farmers Agriculture

Oct 21 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

