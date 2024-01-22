CM Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratistha' at Ram temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya on Sunday, a day before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple and oversaw final inspection of the preparations.

Adityanath conducted the final inspection of the preparations for Pran Pratistha' and also took stock of other arrangements, a state government spokesperson said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The chief minister also met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at Sangh office, Saket Nilayam.

According to the statement, Adityanath then performed paid obeisance at Hanuman Garhi and later went to Ram temple and took stock of the preparations there.

He also went to Karsevakapuram and visited the tent city built by the pilgrimage area there.