Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu send most workers to West Asia

However, workers with technical or vocational training in specific construction trades are valued more, which showcases the importance of specialised skills in this field as well, added the report

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 11:12 PM IST
Workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu constitute the majority of labour force from India in the construction industry in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, according to a report.

Going by the data of Huntr, the UAE-based marketplace connecting migrant workers with enterprises, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu are the highest contributors to the migration of construction workers from India to the GCC countries.

Workers with proficiency in construction skills such as masonry, carpentry, plumbing, electrical works, and welding and having prior experience in construction projects, are highly valued by the industries in the GCC countries, the report stated.

Further, the report revealed that certifications from the National Skill Development Corporation India (NSDC) and good physical fitness are essential as well for workers who work in the GCC region.

Workers with basic communication skills in English and adaptability to different working conditions and cultures are also valued by the construction sector, the report added.

The report is an analysis based on data on Huntr platform.

Meanwhile, according to data by Huntr, these workers from India, who work in the construction industry in the Middle East, are from 20-40 years age group and mostly men.

The report also found that most of these blue-collar workers in the construction domain are from diverse educational backgrounds.

Individuals engaged in construction jobs can have minimal formal education, which increases the accessibility of such employment opportunities to a broad spectrum of people, it noted.

However, workers with technical or vocational training in specific construction trades are valued more, which showcases the importance of specialised skills in this field as well, added the report.

"In the dynamic landscape of global labour migration, apart from India workers from countries such as Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, and Sierra Leone are contributing significantly to the construction sector in the Middle East region," . Huntr CEO Samuel Joy said.

Despite the stable salary scenario in recent years, the current surge in demand hints at potential increments, reflecting the evolving dynamics of the market, he said.

"The Middle East's appetite for construction workers extends to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, creating a broader canvas of opportunities for skilled labour from around the world," Joy added.

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

