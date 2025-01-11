Manipur CM urges Naga leaders to take bigger role in solving ethnic crisis

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday requested the church, community and other leaders of the Naga community to take a greater role in resolving the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

Clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities have left over 250 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023. The Nagas were not involved in this conflict.

Addressing a programme at Maram in Naga majority Senapati district, Singh said "I want to appeal to the Naga communities that a third party is required to resolve the current issues and for restoration of peace. For this, church and community leaders needs to take responsibilities and initiatives." All grievances and problems can be resolved under the Constitution and the laws of the Manipur government, he said.

"Whatever happened has happened. As I said during my New Year's message, it's time to forget and forgive. We need to jointly walk on the path of peace and bring back the former Manipur. We need to jointly work together to resolve this crisis.

"I seek the support of all those gathered today including elected members, former elected members, and church leaders to overcome this crisis," Singh said.

The chief minister said he is available 24/7 and will provide whatever help is needed from the government to establish peace in the state, he added.

Singh said "I need your help. Somebody has to come forward. During the Kuki and Naga clashes of the '90s, we tried hard to bring a solution. Similarly, I seek your support now. I have heard of such endeavours to bring peace being taken but I urge all of you to take the initiation assertively." The concern of the indigenous people should be addressed and all 34 recognised tribes of the state need to live together, the chief minister said.

He said that his government has waged a war against narcotic drugs, while identifying illegal immigrants is required to protect the numerically less indigenous communities.