Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Court relaxes Allu Arjun's bail conditions, allows him to travel abroad

Court relaxes Allu Arjun's bail conditions, allows him to travel abroad

The court also permitted him to travel abroad to specified countries, with the condition that he must undertake to appear before the SHO of the Chikkadpally police station as and when required

Allu Arjun
The court's decision followed a petition filed by the actor seeking relaxation of the bail conditions.
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a major relief to actor Allu Arjun, a court here has relaxed the conditions of his bail in the 'Pushpa 2' stampede case, exempting him from appearing before the investigating officer every Sunday.

The court also permitted him to travel abroad to specified countries, with the condition that he must undertake to appear before the SHO of the Chikkadpally police station as and when required.  He has been directed to inform the SHO of his travel schedule for each trip and provide details of his place of stay in the destination country until the charge sheet is filed.

The remaining bail conditions remain unchanged, the court noted in its order dated January 10.

The court's decision followed a petition filed by the actor seeking relaxation of the bail conditions.

Previously, while granting regular bail to Allu Arjun on January 3, the court had instructed him to appear before the investigating officer every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for two months or until the filing of the charge sheet, whichever is earlier.

He was also barred from leaving the country without prior court permission.

Also Read

$466 mn debt: Telangana's liquor crisis is no happy hour for global brands

Viability of beer prices set by Telangana has become far too stressed: BAI

United Breweries suspends supplies to Telangana Beverages Corporation

United Breweries halts beer supply to Telangana over pricing disputes

PM Modi to inaugurate railway projects in J&K, Telangana, Odisha today

Additionally, the court had directed the actor to cooperate with the inquiry and refrain from interfering with the ongoing investigation or influencing witnesses in any manner.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the stampede case and released from jail on December 14 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks, which ended on January 10.

The actor named Accused No. 11 in the case, subsequently filed a regular bail petition.

A 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was injured in a stampede on December 4 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, as fans jostled to get a glimpse of the actor during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2'.

Following the stampede, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Everyone should act in combating global warming: Union minister Shekhawat

LIVE: Court sentences President-elect Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge in hush money case

143 flyers from 47 nations participate in International Kite Festival

Legendary singer P Jayachandran laid to rest with full state honours

GMRT won't be shifted for upcoming Pune-Nashik railway project: Vaishnaw

Topics :TelanganaHyderabadStampede

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story