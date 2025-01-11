Court relaxes Allu Arjun's bail conditions, allows him to travel abroad

In a major relief to actor Allu Arjun, a court here has relaxed the conditions of his bail in the 'Pushpa 2' stampede case, exempting him from appearing before the investigating officer every Sunday.

The court also permitted him to travel abroad to specified countries, with the condition that he must undertake to appear before the SHO of the Chikkadpally police station as and when required. He has been directed to inform the SHO of his travel schedule for each trip and provide details of his place of stay in the destination country until the charge sheet is filed.

The remaining bail conditions remain unchanged, the court noted in its order dated January 10.

The court's decision followed a petition filed by the actor seeking relaxation of the bail conditions.

Previously, while granting regular bail to Allu Arjun on January 3, the court had instructed him to appear before the investigating officer every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for two months or until the filing of the charge sheet, whichever is earlier.

He was also barred from leaving the country without prior court permission.

Also Read

Additionally, the court had directed the actor to cooperate with the inquiry and refrain from interfering with the ongoing investigation or influencing witnesses in any manner.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the stampede case and released from jail on December 14 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks, which ended on January 10.

The actor named Accused No. 11 in the case, subsequently filed a regular bail petition.

A 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was injured in a stampede on December 4 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, as fans jostled to get a glimpse of the actor during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2'.

Following the stampede, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's family.