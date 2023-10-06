CM Chouhan performs bhoomi pujan of 14,871 works worth over Rs 53,000 cr

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday inaugurated and performed the bhoomi pujan of 14,871 works worth Rs 53,438 crore in a program in the state capital Bhopal.

Of these works, CM Chouhan inaugurated a total of 12,301 works worth Rs 7958.79 crore related to 18 departments while he performed the bhoomi pujan of 2570 worth Rs 45479.84 crores works of the same departments.

Talking to reporters, CM Chouhan said, "Today will be recorded in history for the development of Madhya Pradesh. I want to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have always received his guidance and support from the Central Government. I also congratulate the team of Council of Ministers and officers, because Madhya Pradesh has completed all these tasks together."

Once, there was a time when there were only 60,000 km of roads in the state, today it has increased to 5 lakh kilometres of good roads in the state. The government is building Atal, Narmada, Vindhya Expressway in the state. Irrigation facilities were limited to only 7.5 lakh hectares, today it has increased to 47 lakh hectares. In the coming time, the state government has made a road map according to which it will reach 100 lakh hectares, he added.

The Chief Minister further said, "There was a time when only 2,900 MW electricity was produced, but today 29,000 MW electricity is being produced in the state. Further work is going on aiming to produce 38,000 MW electricity in Madhya Pradesh. There has been a revolution in the field of schools in the state, now we are building CM Rise School, which has all the modern facilities. We are making government schools better than private schools."

Under Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, the state government is providing monthly aid to 1.32 crore women in the state to financially empower them. Ladli Bahna Yojana, Kanya Vivah Yojana, Ladli Lakshmi Yojana are social revolutions.The state government has also given 35% reservation to women in government jobs. Loans are given to farmers at zero percent interest in the state. Under the Chief Minister Land Housing Scheme, every poor person is being made the owner of the land. The government is trying to make sure that no poor will remain without land, he added.

He also said that under the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana, farmers were being given Rs 6,000 annually. Under the Chief Minister Seekho Kamao Yojana, youths are learning work and also getting stipends ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 a month.

"We have made Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana for those families who have not got houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Over 5 crore people get free food. 3 crore 61 lakh Ayushman cards have been made in the state. We have left no stone unturned in working for the welfare of the public. Girls were killed in the womb itself, so we have made the Chief Minister Ladli Laxmi Yojana for girls. Now, 956 girls are born for every 1000 boys in Madhya Pradesh," CM said.

Today there is development all around in the state and this Mahayagya of development will continue. The target of the government is to make people's lives easier and bring happiness in the lives of children. Today, development works worth Rs 53438 crore are being inaugurated and foundation stone is being laid. Now, Madhya Pradesh is not sick, it is developed, he added.