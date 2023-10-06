Congress President slams BJP for making 'baseless' corruption allegations

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, calling their corruption allegations against Chhattisgarh "baseless." He also chastised the BJP for failing to address essential issues related to water, forest, and land.

Addressing a gathering, Kharge underscored the Congress party's commitment to inclusivity, noting that three out of four chief ministers in Congress-ruled states come from backward communities. He stressed that Congress leaders are accessible to the public, contrasting this with the BJP's approach.

Kharge accused the BJP of trying to destabilise Congress-led governments, especially in states where the party holds power. He pointed out that Modi avoids discussing critical issues such as water resources, forests, and land during his visits to Chhattisgarh, choosing instead to criticise the Congress government.

"PM Modi comes to Chhattisgarh but avoids talking about water, forest, and land. He solely focuses on criticising the Congress government. He levels false allegations of corruption against us, when, in fact, it is the BJP that indulges in corruption, not the Congress," Kharge stated.

The Congress President defended his party's track record, revealing that in Chhattisgarh, the average income of citizens has increased by 38 per cent under Congress rule. He urged PM Modi to acknowledge and appreciate the progress achieved by the Congress government, rather than solely criticising it.

"PM Modi should praise the Congress government for this achievement. The Congress has lakhs of workers and hundreds of leaders running the party, while the central government is managed by only two people—PM Modi and Amit Shah," he added.

"We have four chief ministers, and three of them belong to backward communities. When it comes to the BJP, the gap is so wide that neither the chief minister nor the Cabinet ministers engage with the backward communities," he said.

Kharge also highlighted the inclusive approach of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, mentioning his interactions with people from diverse backgrounds during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He contrasted this with Modi's alleged distance from his ministers and the general public.

"He continually meets people from various sectors, including the weaker sections. Recently, he performed 'seva' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In contrast, Modi keeps even his ministers at arm's length," he alleged.

Chhattisgarh is among the five states slated to hold elections by the end of the year. The Congress government came into power following the last elections held in 2018.

(With agency inputs)