RS chairman Dhankhar hoists national flag at new parliament building

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building here.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The hoisting ceremony takes place a day before the five-day Parliament session begins Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 9:53 AM IST
Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.

Earlier, Dhankhar and Birla were separately accorded a guard of honour by the CRPF's Parliament Duty Group.

 

Topics :Jagdeep DhankarRajya SabhaNational FlagParliamentOm Birla

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 9:53 AM IST

