CM Kejriwal fighting 'toughest battle against dictatorship': Manish Sisodia

CM Kejriwal fighting 'toughest battle against dictatorship': Manish Sisodia

AAP's Sisodia extended birthday wishes to jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said he has been fighting the 'toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country'

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish, Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife, Gopal Rai, Gopal
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia with party leader Gopal Rai and Sunita Kejriwal | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia extended birthday wishes to jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the party supremo has been fighting the "toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country".

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a series of events to celebrate the birthday of Kejriwal who turned 56 on Friday.

"Happy birthday to the chief minister of Delhi, my dear friend and political guru Arvind Kejriwal ji, who fought the toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country.

"We are proud to be soldiers of a patriotic and revolutionary leader who chose to go to jail rather than kneel before a dictator. Today the country's democracy is imprisoned in the form of Arvind Kejriwal," Sisodia said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

The former deputy chief minister will also commence his foot march in the evening.

In a post on 'X', the AAP said, "Arvind Kejriwal is an idea that gets stronger the more it is suppressed."

Delhi minister Atishi described Kejriwal as a "revolutionary of modern India" and exuded confidence that he would soon come out of jail.

"Today is the birthday of Arvind Kejriwal, the revolutionary of modern India, who changed the condition of Delhi with his governance model.

"Gave new hope to the people of Delhi with his honest politics. Arvind Ji, who shaped the future of millions of people while fighting dictatorship, is today in jail in a false case. But truth will prevail and the favourite chief minister of Delhiites will come out," she said on X.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.


First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

