Home / India News / CM Kejriwal warns of rationalising supply as Delhi stares at water shortage

CM Kejriwal warns of rationalising supply as Delhi stares at water shortage

In an earlier tweet, Kejriwal announced the closure of the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants due to the rising Yamuna level

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The chief minister said the water supply may be affected in parts of the city by the shutting down of treatment plants. (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The national capital is staring at a drinking water shortage as the Delhi government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants due to the rising level of the Yamuna.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant, warned of rationalising water supply to deal with "acute shortage".

"Due to an increase in the Yamuna water level, many water treatment plants had to be closed. I visited the Wazirabad plant on the banks of the Yamuna. We will start it as soon as the situation turns to normalcy," he tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, Kejriwal announced the closure of the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants due to the rising Yamuna level.

"The water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being shut due to the rising Yamuna water level.

"Due to this, there will be a problem of water supply in some areas. These plants will start functioning as soon as the Yamuna water recedes," he earlier said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister said the water supply may be affected in parts of the city by the shutting down of treatment plants.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on the flood situation chaired by LG VK Saxena also discussed the issue and decided for rationalising water supply in the city in light of the closing down of the treatment plants.

After the meeting, Kejriwal told the reporters, "There is going to be an acute shortage of water. The water production from the three plants has been reduced by 25 per cent. Water rationing will have to be done and people could face a shortage of water for the next one or two days."

The Yamuna swelled to a staggering 208.62 metres at 1 pm on Thursday, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure and causing immense hardships to the people.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Take steps to prevent shortage of drinking water and irrigation needs: KCR

26% of world lacks clean drinking water, 46% sanitation, says UN report

Over 10 mn Pakistanis lack safe drinking water after 2022 floods: Unicef

Delhi BJP protest at DJB headquarters over 'shortage' of drinking water

State planning to ban polygamy immediately, to bring bill soon: Assam CM

PM Modi arrives in Paris on 2-day visit to boost strategic ties with France

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises, commuters rue mile-long jams

Crematoriums shut, medical facility evacuated as Yamuna keeps rising

India has shown it's possible for harmony to exist amid diversity: PM Modi

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiWater shortageDrinking water

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story