PM Modi arrives in Paris on 2-day visit to boost strategic ties with France

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership

Press Trust of India Paris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.

"I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years," Modi said in his departure statement.

"We also work together on regional and global issues," he added.

Topics :Narendra ModiParisFranceIndia-Francestrategic partnership

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

