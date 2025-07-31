Home / India News / SC recalls Bhushan Steel liquidation order, seeks fresh legal review

SC recalls Bhushan Steel liquidation order, seeks fresh legal review

The top court said its earlier verdict misinterpreted IBC provisions and scheduled a rehearing of petitions next Thursday, following submissions from multiple stakeholders

Supreme Court, SC
Petitions have now been listed for a fresh hearing next Thursday (Photo: PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Thursday recalled its May 2 verdict directing the liquidation of Bhushan Steel and Power Limited (BSPL), news agency PTI reported.
 
Earlier, the top court had invalidated a resolution plan submitted by JSW Steel for BSPL, calling it unlawful and in violation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
 
A Bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma reviewed multiple petitions and stated that the matter required reconsideration, observing that the earlier judgment had not correctly interpreted the relevant legal provisions.
 
May 2 ruling overturned 
On May 2, a Bench headed by now-retired Justice Bela M Trivedi had quashed JSW Steel’s resolution plan for BSPL.
 
“We are of the view that the impugned judgment does not correctly consider the legal position as has been laid down. Apart from that, it is submitted that various factual aspects have been taken into consideration, arguments which were not advanced were also considered, though this position is disputed,” the current Bench said.
 
"This is a fit case wherein judgment under review needs to be recalled and the matter is to be considered afresh,” it added.
 
The petitions have now been listed for a fresh hearing next Thursday.
 
Previous Bench had criticised stakeholders 
The earlier Bench led by Justice Trivedi had criticised the conduct of all key stakeholders in the corporate resolution process, including the resolution professional, the Committee of Creditors (CoC), and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), citing a “flagrant violation” of the IBC.
 
In that ruling, Justice Trivedi stated that the resolution professional had failed to fulfil statutory duties under the IBC and its associated regulations. The CoC, the court noted, had approved JSW Steel’s resolution plan without adequately applying its commercial judgment.
 
The judgment further held that the resolution plan violated mandatory provisions of the IBC, did not sufficiently protect creditor interests, and that the CoC had accepted payments from JSW Steel despite the deficiencies, without objection.
 
JSW Steel had secured the bid to acquire Bhushan Power & Steel under the IBC framework for just under ₹20,000 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EC finalises Electoral College list for 2025 Vice-President election

Delhi HC judge recuses from Sanjay Bhandari plea on 'fugitive offender' tag

Cabinet raises PMKSY outlay to ₹6,520 cr to boost food processing

CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4:00 pm amid protests by opposition

Topics :Bhushan SteelNCLT on Bhushan SteelSupreme CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story