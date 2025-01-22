CM Naidu pitches Visakhapatnam for Google's chip centre, green energy hub

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday requested tech powerhouse Google to consider Visakhapatnam as a probable chip design and manufacture centre.

With Google ramping up its chip production for server operations, Naidu, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, pitched the port city as an ideal location for the company to set up a chip design centre.

"Naidu requested Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian to explore opportunities in Visakhapatnam for a chip design centre, as Google is now manufacturing its chips for server operations," an official release stated.

The CM also appealed to Kurian to establish a chip manufacturing unit in the state, integrating it into the Google Cloud server supply chain, and expressed his desire for Andhra Pradesh to become a hub for Google's server operations.

"Had an engaging discussion with Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, and Andre Nakazawa, ManagerInternational Organisation at Google. We explored the latest advancements in technology and the incredible opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. With our exceptionally talented youth, we're poised to redefine the future of tech!" Naidu wrote in a post on 'X'.

Naidu assured full support for these initiatives.

In addition, the CM met Muhammad Taufiq, President and Group CEO of Petronas, and urged the company to invest in the emerging petrochemical hub at Mulapeta. He also requested Petronas to consider setting up a global capability centre in the state.

Petronas, aiming to produce 5 million tonne of green ammonia by 2030, is looking to invest in green hydrogen, green ammonia, and green molecules in India.

As part of its 5 MT green ammonia target, Petronas is expected to invest up to Rs 15,000 crore in a plant in Kakinada, according to the release.

Similarly, Naidu held discussions with Eugene Willemsen, CEO of Pepsi International Franchise Beverages, and Stephen Kehoe, Chairman of the PepsiCo Foundation. He invited them to make Visakhapatnam PepsiCo's global delivery centre and to set up a PepsiCo digital hub.

The CM also requested PepsiCo to establish a KurKure manufacturing unit and collaborate with Andhra Pradesh farmers for supply chain needs.

Additionally, Naidu had a meeting with Hamad Al Mahmeed, a representative from the Bahrain Prime Minister's Office, and Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat.

He showcased Andhra Pradesh's new industrial policies and invited them to the state to witness its 'Speed of Doing Business'.