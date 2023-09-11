CM Sarma unveils Gandhi statue at Assam Legislative Assembly new building

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly, in Guwahati on Monday.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister said, "The work on the building was going on for a while, while I was the speaker of the assembly."

He further said, "The speaker of the assembly, Biswajit Daimary and the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, initiated the unveiling of the new assembly building. Our autumn session will take place there itself."

The five-day autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began on Monday.

This is the first time that the session is being held at the newly constructed Assam Assembly Building in Guwahati. Various bills including the amendment bill of Panchayati Raj, and several universities bills will be introduced in the session.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the five-day-long assembly session.

Earlier, on July 30, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati. At the event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the significance of the legislative assembly as a temple of democracy but added that coordinated and designed disruptions are lowering the dignity of the House.

Expressing his concern about disruptions in house proceedings, Birla said that there should be no obstructions in Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha. "People have a lot of expectations from Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha. When they elect you, they do it with a lot of expectations and aspirations. There should be discussions and dialogues in these Houses, and laws should be enacted here", he reminded.

Drawing a parallel to the recently inaugurated New Parliament Building, Birla appreciated that the new Assam Legislative building was not only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but also an embodiment of the new self-reliant Assam.

"The new building built for modern requirements using the latest technology is equipped with the latest amenities and boasts of state of the art facility but at the same time exhibits facets of diversity of culture exhibiting Assam's rich heritage", Birla said.

The event was attended by Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Assembly Speaker, Biswajit Daimary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ayush, Sarbanand Sonowal, Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli and other dignitaries, lawmakers, and representatives from various political parties.