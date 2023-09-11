Home / India News / Dalai Lama condoles loss of lives in quake-hit Morocco, offers assistance

Dalai Lama condoles loss of lives in quake-hit Morocco, offers assistance

In his letter, the Dalai Lama said he has asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts in Morocco

Press Trust of India Dharamshala
A powerful earthquake struck Morocco on September 8 killing more than 2,000 people.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch expressing grief at the loss of lives caused by an earthquake in the country.

In his letter, the Dalai Lama said he has asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts in Morocco.

"I offer my condolences to Your Excellency, the families of those who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this great tragedy. I am aware that your government is doing everything it can to provide support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones," he said.

"It is also heartening that the international community is sending aid following the earthquake. As a token of my solidarity with the people of Morocco affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts," he added.

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco on September 8 killing more than 2,000 people.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged.

Also Read

World celebrates 88th birthday of 14th Dalai Lama, read his powerful quotes

Row over video: Dalai Lama apologises for 'hurt his words may have caused'

China want to contact me: Dalai Lama open to talks over Tibet problem

Dalai Lama speaks on compassion, wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit 2023

Tibetan, Himalayan Buddhist associations come in support of Dalai Lama

Covid body bags purchase scam: Ex-Mumbai mayor Pednekar appears before EOW

LIVE: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold bilateral talks on security ties

PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince to shore up bilateral ties

Rain lowers temperature, Delhi records first 'good' air quality of the year

MP govt to give Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of mob lynching victims

Topics :Dalai LamaMoroccoEarthquakeDeath toll

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story