CM Stalin urges EAM to secure release of fishermen detained by Lankan Navy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urged to secure the release of over a hundred fishermen and their fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter, CM Stalin expressed concern over the increasing number of such incidents, which he said are "causing considerable distress to the fishermen's families" and affecting their livelihoods. The Chief Minister urged the EAM to take diplomatic measures to resolve the issue with Sri Lanka and requested the release of 128 fishermen and 199 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu, which remain in Sri Lankan custody.

He noted that the situation "continues unabated," making it difficult for coastal communities to sustain their way of life.

"I request you to initiate necessary diplomatic efforts to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government to prevent the arrest of fishermen and to ensure the expeditious release of all the 128 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and the 199 fishing boats that are still under the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities," the letter mentioned.

He further stated, "I would like to inform you that the Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 16 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameshwaram along with their two mechanised fishing boats bearing Registration Nos. IND-TN-10-MM-459 and IND-TN-10-MM-904 on 23.10.2024."

"As I have pointed out earlier, such incidents are on the rise and cause considerable distress to the fishermen's families. They continue unabated and are hampering the livelihoods of coastal families," the letter read.

He also expressed hope that the discussions of the Joint Working Group would help in finding a "lasting solution to this festering issue."

The Tamil Nadu government has consistently raised concerns over the repeated arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, a longstanding issue between the two nations.

In the latest incident, the Sri Lankan Navy earlier this week apprehended 16 Indian fishermen from Rameshwaram along with their fishing boats.