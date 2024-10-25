Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Relocated due to cyclone Dana, 1,600 pregnant women gave birth: Odisha CM

Relocated due to cyclone Dana, 1,600 pregnant women gave birth: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Balasore district saw the highest evacuation, with 172,916 people taken to safety, followed by Mayurbhanj with 100,000

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said 1,600 of 4,431 pregnant women relocated to relief centres due to cyclone Dana have given birth.

The state has evacuated altogether 584,888 people, and the number could exceed 600,000 by Friday morning, he said.

"These people are lodging in 6,008 cyclone shelters, where they are being provided with food, medicine, water, and other essential supplies," Majhi said.

The chief minister said Balasore district saw the highest evacuation, with 172,916 people taken to safety, followed by Mayurbhanj with 100,000. Additionally, 75,000 people were evacuated from Bhadrak, 58,000 from Jajpur, and 46,000 from Kendrapara.

He clarified that the state government initially aimed to evacuate 10 lakh people, and the target was adjusted based on the changing trajectory of Cyclone Dana.

"We have successfully evacuated all people from high-risk areas," the chief minister said. Majhi also updated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the state's preparedness, noting that the Centre was satisfied with the measures taken by the Odisha government.

More From This Section

CM Naidu thanks PM Modi after approval of Amravati Railway Project

Five labourers killed, 5 injured as water tank collapses in Pune, 1 booked

Diwali drive: CM Yogi orders uncut power supply in UP from Oct 28 to Nov 15

Porsche crash: Maha govt gives nod to prosecute 3 Sassoon Hospital staffers

PM discusses preparedness for Cyclone Dana with Odisha CM, assures support

Earlier in the day, a woman evacuated from Cuttack district gave birth to a baby boy at Niali Hospital.

This birth was announced by the state government's Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department, highlighting that the mother was among the 4,431 pregnant women taken to cyclone shelters.

Both the mother and newborn are in good health, the department said and added, Authorities ensured the safe delivery of the baby boy at Niali Hospital amid ongoing preparations for cyclone Dana. Evacuated woman Sai Swapna Behera and her newborn are doing well. Disaster response teams are on the ground, providing safety and medical care for all.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Flights suspended in WB's Kolkata, Odisha as Cyclone Dana approaches

Panic buying sends vegetable prices soaring in Odisha as Cyclone Dana nears

Cyclone Dana: Schools closed in Odisha's 14 districts from Oct 23-25

Cyclone Dana: Landfall expected near Puri, heavy rainfall likely in Bengal

Depression over Andhra, Odisha coasts move north, says IMD official

Topics :Cyclone in OdishaOdisha governmentCyclone

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story