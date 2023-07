CM Yogi to gift Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana to all UP farmers

In line with the Yogi government's effort to improve the condition of farmers in the state, the Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana will now be implemented not only in Bundelkhand but in the entire state simultaneously. The Yogi government has proposed an increase in the budget for the scheme from Rs 75 crore to Rs 350 crore in this regard.

Under this scheme, a solar fence with a current flow of only 12 volts will be installed to protect crops from animals. The solar fence will give a mild shock to animals, causing no harm to them but keeping them away from the crops. As soon as an animal will touch the fence, the siren will sound, giving the animal a mild shock. This will prevent animals like nilgai, monkeys, pigs/wild boars, etc., from causing damage to standing crops in the fields.

To support this initiative, the government will provide a grant of 60 per cent or Rs 1.43 lakh per hectare to small and marginal farmers. The draft of this scheme has been prepared by the Agriculture Department and will soon be sent to the cabinet for approval. After receiving approval, the scheme will be implemented throughout the state.

Notably, animals do more damage to standing crops in the field when they do not get anything to eat nearby. Therefore, in view of the importance of pastures, the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department is running a campaign since July 11 to free pasture lands from illegal encroachments. The campaign will continue till August 25.

These steps also aim to thwart attempts to make the destruction of crops by stray animals an issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Most of the farmers that ANI spoke to, said that at present they are very troubled due to the stray animals such as nilgai, cow, buffalo and wild boar that enter the fields and eat/damage the crops.

In loss or meagre profit margin, the farmers either have to guard their own fields or hire one to guard during the night.

A farmer, Raja Kurmi said, "Throughout the day we work in the field and cannot sleep properly even at night fearing animals will damage our crops. We stay alert but it is taking a toll on our health now."

Being an all-weather crop that can also bear the impact of changes in weather, more farmers are getting inclined toward sugarcane cultivation despite the loss.