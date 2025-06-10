Home / India News / Coal India inks MoU with Kolkata Port for dynamic lighting of Howrah Bridge

The design features volumetric and skeleton lighting with synchronised music shows, transforming the 80-year-old Rabindra Setu into a glowing symbol of Kolkata's heritage

Howrah Bridge, Kolkata Protest
Officials estimate that the lighting project will take approximately six to eight months to complete once contracts are awarded. | (Photo: PTI)
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
Coal India Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), to support the dynamic illumination of the iconic Howrah Bridge, also known as Rabindra Setu.
 
The 80-year-old structure will soon shine brighter with solar-powered lighting that aims to transform it into a dazzling night-time landmark, officials confirmed.
 
According to the agreement, the lighting design will include volumetric and skeleton lighting techniques, paired with synchronised music shows. This immersive audio-visual experience will highlight the bridge's unique architectural elements, while also celebrating the cultural heritage of Kolkata.
 
The MoU was signed at Coal Bhawan, Coal India’s headquarters, in the presence of Chairman P.M. Prasad, SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman, Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi, and other senior officials.
 
Heritage upgrade with modern tech
 
In March 2025, Kolkata Port finalised the detailed project report (DPR) and invited tenders for the project. The plan includes dynamic lighting, a modernised son et lumière show streamed via a mobile app, and several aesthetic upgrades.
 
"This project is a significant upgrade over the existing illumination, which has been in place for years. The tendering process is underway, and we expect completion within a year," said Deputy Chairman Rahi.
 
Currently, the bridge employs volumetric lighting—a method that creates depth and structure at night—but the upcoming upgrade aims to add motion and synchronisation through advanced LED and projection technologies.
 
Fast-track timeline
 
Officials estimate that the lighting project will take approximately six to eight months to complete once contracts are awarded.
 
Opened to the public in 1943, Howrah Bridge carries over 100,000 vehicles and 150,000 pedestrians daily, making it one of the busiest cantilever bridges in the world.
 
The lighting initiative seeks not only to boost the city’s visual identity but also to enhance its tourism appeal by transforming Rabindra Setu into a glowing emblem of Kolkata’s urban legacy.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Coal India LimitedHowrah BridgehowrahKolkata port

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

