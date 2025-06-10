Coal India inks MoU with Kolkata Port for dynamic lighting of Howrah Bridge

Coal India Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), to support the dynamic illumination of the iconic Howrah Bridge, also known as Rabindra Setu. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), to support the dynamic illumination of the iconic Howrah Bridge, also known as Rabindra Setu.

The 80-year-old structure will soon shine brighter with solar-powered lighting that aims to transform it into a dazzling night-time landmark, officials confirmed.

According to the agreement, the lighting design will include volumetric and skeleton lighting techniques, paired with synchronised music shows. This immersive audio-visual experience will highlight the bridge's unique architectural elements, while also celebrating the cultural heritage of Kolkata.

The MoU was signed at Coal Bhawan, Coal India’s headquarters, in the presence of Chairman P.M. Prasad, SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman, Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi, and other senior officials.

Heritage upgrade with modern tech In March 2025, Kolkata Port finalised the detailed project report (DPR) and invited tenders for the project. The plan includes dynamic lighting, a modernised son et lumière show streamed via a mobile app, and several aesthetic upgrades. "This project is a significant upgrade over the existing illumination, which has been in place for years. The tendering process is underway, and we expect completion within a year," said Deputy Chairman Rahi. Currently, the bridge employs volumetric lighting—a method that creates depth and structure at night—but the upcoming upgrade aims to add motion and synchronisation through advanced LED and projection technologies.