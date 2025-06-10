Home / India News / India plans to standardise air-conditioning temperature to save power

India plans to standardise air-conditioning temperature to save power

The move aims to cut peak power consumption, reduce emissions and electricity bills, and promote energy efficiency amid rising cooling demand in a warming climate

AC, Air Conditioner
This means, if the new rule is implemented, ACs which currently operate as low as 16°C or 18°C and as high as 30°C, will be restricted to a minimum of 20°C and a maximum of 28°C. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Puja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:31 PM IST
For the first time, India will mandate setting air conditioner (AC) temperatures no lower than 20°C and no higher than 28°C across all sectors — including cars — amid rising temperatures due to climate change and increasing use of cooling systems, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.
 
The move is aimed at improving cooling efficiency, potentially reducing sudden power demand spikes, and cutting electricity bills.
 
This means that if the new rule is implemented, ACs — some of which currently allow settings as low as 16°C or 18°C and as high as 30°C — will be restricted to a minimum temperature of 20°C and a maximum of 28°C.
 
According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) mandate in 2020, the default temperature for all room and car ACs must be set at 24°C. This applies to all brands and types of star-labelled ACs, though users can adjust the temperature between 24°C and 25°C in commercial buildings to optimise energy efficiency and comfort.
 
“We have decided the minimum temperature of ACs will be fixed at 20°C and the maximum at 28°C to bring uniformity to air conditioning use and help reduce excessive power consumption due to extremely low cooling settings,” Khattar told reporters.
 
Consultations with line ministries, manufacturers, and the automotive industry are ongoing. Once these conclude, guidelines will be issued and the rule will be implemented accordingly.
 
This paper reported last month that the Centre was looking to tighten efficiency standards for AC manufacturers and revise the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio.
 
India has long been working to promote energy conservation and reduce electricity demand, especially during peak summer months. 
 
On Monday, India witnessed record-high power consumption of about 241 gigawatt, as temperatures crossed 45°C in some parts of the country, including Delhi.
 
The revised temperature limits are part of a broader policy framework aimed at improving residential and commercial energy efficiency. ACs in India often operate below 20°C in homes and offices, leading to higher energy use and increased pressure on the power grid. With rising temperatures and growing demand for cooling appliances, managing consumption has become a national priority, Khattar said.
 
According to BEE, most ACs are set between 20°C and 21°C, but the ideal comfort range is 24–25°C. Raising the temperature from 20°C to 24°C can result in around 24 per cent power savings, while each 1°C increase can save about 6 per cent electricity. If half of India’s AC users adopt this change, the country could save 10 billion units of electricity annually, cut ₹5,000 crore from electricity bills, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 8.2 million tonnes — making it a cost-effective energy efficiency measure.
 
A live survey on MyGov.in platform invited citizens to share their preferred AC temperature settings. Open until April 5, it sought to gauge user behaviour and expectations around comfort and cost.
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

