Delhi swelters at 43.8 degrees as heatwave pushes real-feel to 47 degrees

According to the IMD, very hot weather will persist in Delhi until at least June 12. (File photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:51 PM IST
In the grip of extreme heat, Delhi on Tuesday recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 43.8 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The real-feel temperature or heat index was 47.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels fluctuated between 39 per cent and 24 per cent, the weather department said.

The IMD on Monday issued an orange alert for the capital city till Wednesday, warning people to stay cautious and take steps to protect themselves from the ongoing heatwave.

According to the IMD, very hot weather will persist in Delhi until at least June 12.

The daytime temperature on Wednesday is expected to hover around the 45-degree Celsius mark, while the nights will also be warm at around 29 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Safdarjung, the base observatory of Delhi, on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, while the other monitoring stations, including Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar, recorded heatwave conditions, with the latter recording a high of 45.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius with a departure of at least 4.5 degrees Celsius from normal, or the maximum crosses the 45-degree mark as Ayanagar did for the second straight day on Tuesday.

Delhi is also experiencing warm nights with the temperature remaining high even after sunset. This can make it harder for people to cool down, besides increasing the risk of heat-related illness, especially for the elderly, children, and those with health issues.

There may be some relief starting June 12, with the IMD forecasting light rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Delhi, along with gusty winds between 30 and 40 kmph.

The air quality in the capital was recorded in the poor' category on Tuesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 215 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

