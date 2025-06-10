India pushes for Global Ocean Pact, launches data portal at UN meet

Calling for urgent global action on ocean health, Union earth sciences minister Jitendra Singh, at the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, Paris, on Tuesday, pushed for a global ocean pact and launched SAHAV—a digital ocean data portal—to promote transparent, science-based ocean management, according to an official statement.

The Ocean Pact is a comprehensive strategy to better protect the ocean, promote a thriving blue economy, and support the well-being of people living in coastal areas.

This comes against the backdrop of mounting ocean challenges, including climate change, pollution, and overexploitation of marine resources, which require collective and urgent action.

Global mean ocean pH has been steadily declining at rates not seen for at least the past 26,000 years, making the ocean more acidic. The ocean is, on average, about 4% more acidic than it was in 2015. ALSO READ: 9 dead, several injured in Austria school shooting; suspect shoots self In 2024, the Potsdam Institute’s Planetary Health Check warned that ocean acidity could soon become the seventh planetary boundary to be breached. This also assumes significance as the summers of 2023 and 2024 saw nearly 3.5 times the number of marine heatwave days compared to the average. There were also extreme and record-breaking heatwaves in 2022. Half of the marine heatwaves since 2000 would not have occurred without global warming, and they now last three times as long as they did in 1940.

India also backed the swift ratification of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement and advocated for a legally binding global plastics treaty. Calling for a robust Nice Ocean Action Plan, Singh urged the international community to invest in innovation, ratify the BBNJ Agreement, and finalise the plastics treaty. “The ocean is our shared heritage and responsibility,” he said, expressing India’s readiness to work with all stakeholders—governments, private sector, civil society, and indigenous communities—to ensure a sustainable ocean future. The BBNJ Agreement, also known as the High Seas Treaty, is an international agreement aimed at protecting marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction (the high seas). It is the third implementing agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The treaty aims to establish a comprehensive framework for managing marine resources and biodiversity in the high seas, addressing issues such as degradation, sustainable use, and benefit-sharing.