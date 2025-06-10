Home / India News / Op Sindoor: PM meets multi-party delegations, says proud of their work

Op Sindoor: PM meets multi-party delegations, says proud of their work

The delegations had highlighted India's anti-terror stance and commitment to peace following the Pahalgam Valley attack

Source: Photo posted on X by PM Narendra Modi / @narendramodi
Source: Photo posted on X by PM Narendra Modi / @narendramodi
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with members of various multi-party delegations at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, to commend them for their efforts in representing India’s anti-terrorism stance globally.
 
“Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice,” PM Modi said in a post on X. 
 
The delegations, comprising Members of Parliament from across party lines, former MPs, and seasoned diplomats, were tasked with articulating India’s position on terrorism and its dedication to world peace during their visits to foreign nations.
 
Their missions followed Operation Sindoor, India's targeted counter-terrorism strike on camps in Pakistan after a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam Valley of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 civilian lives.
 
Who was involved?
 
Four delegations were led by MPs from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including two from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one from Janata Dal (United), and one from Shiv Sena.
 
Three delegations were led by opposition MPs—one each from the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction).
 
EAM Jaishankar praises outreach
 
Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the delegations and commended their role in amplifying India’s strong message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
 
“It was a very good meeting, and we gave External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar our feedback. All members of the delegation provided their inputs and shared their views with him,” said Harsh V Shringla, former foreign secretary and delegation member.
 
India’s outreach through these bipartisan efforts marks a notable shift in foreign policy messaging—one that seeks to project national consensus on the issue of terrorism beyond domestic political divides.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

In a first, India to standardise air conditioner temperature at 20-28°C

India pushes for Global Ocean Pact, launches data portal at UN meet

Five Qatar-based Indian nationals were killed in a road accident in Kenya

LIVE news updates: Delhi cabinet gives nod to ordinance on regulation of school fees

Robert Vadra skips ED summons in PMLA case linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Topics :Narendra ModiOperation SindoorPahalgam attackIndia Prime MinisterTerrorsim

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story