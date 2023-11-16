Home / India News / Coal plants capacity utilisation will improve to 65% this fiscal: CRISIL

Coal plants capacity utilisation will improve to 65% this fiscal: CRISIL

Over the past two fiscals, electricity demand witnessed a robust 8-9 per cent annual growth, driven by the post-pandemic economic rebound, the agency noted

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Coal-based thermal power units' plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation will improve to 65 per cent in the current fiscal year despite record renewable energy capacity addition, according to Crisil Ratings.

"Healthy PLFs along with lower receivables and encouraging fuel supply will support the credit profiles of private coal-based generating companies (gencos)," Crisil Ratings said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The PLFs of coal-based power plants in India will improve to 65 per cent this fiscal despite record renewable energy (RE) capacity addition, it added.

Over the past two fiscals, electricity demand witnessed a robust 8-9 per cent annual growth, driven by the post-pandemic economic rebound, the agency noted.

During this period, 34 gigawatts (GW) of capacity has been added, with 90 per cent of it in RE, the statement said.

In GW terms, this is a 9 per cent growth in power capacities, but on normative terms this was only 4-5 per cent growth as capacities operate at varying PLFs, and in this incremental supply, coal-based power plants remain an important cog, accounting for 69-71 per cent of total power generation because of the intermittent nature of RE with lower PLFs, it added.

Crisil Ratings Director Ankit Hakhu said, "Power demand is seen growing 5-6 per cent, and a part of the incremental requirement will be met by the newly added RE capacities, including 18 GW in wind and solar, the highest ever. That said, a good portion of the incremental generation will be met by existing coal-based power plants".

This will prove beneficial for thermal PLFs, which are likely to improve by 100 basis points (bps) to over 65 per cent in fiscal 2024, as no material coal-based capacity is envisaged in this fiscal and relatively low-capacity addition of hydro, biomass and nuclear, Hakhu said.

Crisil Ratings Team Leader Mithun Vyas said, "Overall, we expect coal-based power plants rated by us to witness over 20 per cent on-year rise in cash flow from operations (CFO) this fiscal. Consequently, CFO to total debt for these power plants will improve from 11 per cent as on March 31, 2023, to an estimated 15 per cent as on March 31, 2024".

Also Read

Coal mining bet stumbles as wary banks weigh rising risks: Official

Serentica to source 1500 MW green energy a day from Greenko Group

Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Power Min asks imported coal-based plants to run full capacity till Sept 30

Smog towers not practical solution to air pollution: Delhi pollution board

Centre tells Visva Bharati to replace controversial plaques at Santiniketan

Platforms with search and algorithmic biases won't get safe harbor: MoS IT

Tunnels being built in Uttarakhand to be reviewed: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

People want to move rapidly to make India developed nation by 2047: Prez

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal plantCrisilCoal power projectrenewable energy

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story