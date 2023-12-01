Home / India News / Coal scam: CBI asks bank for transaction details of Bengal law minister

Coal scam: CBI asks bank for transaction details of Bengal law minister

"We have sent letters to the bank and asked them to reply and hand over the documents by December 13"

Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written to a private bank seeking transaction details of West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak and his family members in connection with the agency's probe into the multi-crore coal scam, an officer said on Friday.

The agency has asked the bank to send the details by December 13, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We need to check the banking transactions of Ghatak and his family members. We have sent letters to the bank and asked them to reply and hand over the documents by December 13," he added.

Ghatak, who has been skipping CBI summons, could not be reached as calls to his numbers went unanswered.

Also Read

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Enough stock available to meet any sudden increase in demand: Coal India

Meeting production target, supply to power sector top priority: Coal India

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secy Gupta

AoRs can't merely be signing authority, have to take responsibility: SC

Rain brings joy to Rajasthan farmers, to expedite sowing of rabi crops

India, US to boost cooperation in pharma, critical minerals & emerging tech

Will never give firm-specific incentives in EV sector: Official on Tesla

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: First results to flash from industrial area

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal Scam caseCBIWest Bengal

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story