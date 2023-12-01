Coal scam: CBI asks bank for transaction details of Bengal law minister

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written to a private bank seeking transaction details of West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak and his family members in connection with the agency's probe into the multi-crore coal scam, an officer said on Friday.

The agency has asked the bank to send the details by December 13, he said.

"We need to check the banking transactions of Ghatak and his family members. We have sent letters to the bank and asked them to reply and hand over the documents by December 13," he added.

Ghatak, who has been skipping CBI summons, could not be reached as calls to his numbers went unanswered.