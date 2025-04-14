Home / India News / ₹1,800 crore worth of drugs dumped at sea off Gujarat coast seized

₹1,800 crore worth of drugs dumped at sea off Gujarat coast seized

The smugglers, upon spotting the approaching patrol vessel, dumped the drugs into the Arabian Sea and fled toward international waters

Gujarat coast drug bust
The ATS and the Coast Guard carried out the joint operation near the Indian Maritime Boundary Line off Gujarat. (Photo: X/@IndiaCoastGuard)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard seized over 300 kg of suspected methamphetamine, valued at ₹1,800 crore, from the Arabian Sea near the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), officials confirmed on Monday.
 
According to a Coast Guard press release, the joint operation was conducted on the intervening night of April 12 and 13, after receiving intelligence inputs about suspicious maritime activity off the Gujarat coast. The smugglers, upon spotting an approaching patrol vessel, abandoned their contraband by dumping it into the sea and fled toward the IMBL, the release stated.
 
The recovered narcotics, suspected to be methamphetamine, have been handed over to the ATS for further investigation. Authorities suspect the consignment originated from across the border and was en route to Indian shores via a fishing vessel. 

Why Gujarat coast is sensitive to drug smuggling

 
Gujarat's vulnerability to narcotics smuggling stems from several factors. Its 1,640-km-long coastline — the longest among Indian states — features remote creeks and inlets, particularly in the Kutch region, which are difficult to monitor. 
 
The state's proximity to the 'Golden Crescent'—comprising Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan, which accounts for over 80% of the world's illicit opium production—makes it a prime entry point for narcotics into India.  In February 2024, Indian agencies intercepted an Iranian boat off the Gujarat coast carrying 3,300 kg of narcotics — the largest offshore drug bust in India. In November 2023, 700 kg of methamphetamine was seized from another Iranian vessel. In April 2024, 173 kg of hashish linked to a Pakistan-based syndicate was recovered from an Indian boat near Porbandar.  (With inputs from agencies)
 
First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

