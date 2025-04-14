Mehul Choksi detained in Belgium; India initiates extradition process

Mehul Choksi, the fugitive diamond merchant implicated in the ₹13,850 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud , was arrested in Belgium on Saturday and is currently in jail, according to media reports.

Reports suggest that Indian authorities confirmed the news on Monday morning and have initiated extradition proceedings.

While taking Mehul Choksi into custody, the police cited two open-ended arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai court, dated May 23, 2018, and June 15, 2021, according to a report by The Economic Times.

He is likely to apply for bail and seek immediate release, citing ill health and other grounds.

The 65-year-old was reportedly residing in Antwerp, Belgium, with his wife Preeti Choksi, a Belgian citizen. He was granted an ‘F Residency Card’ by Belgian authorities on November 15, 2023.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have been accused of defrauding PNB of ₹13,850 crore — one of the biggest frauds in Indian banking history.