Delhi to see clear skies, rising temperature today; heatwave from April 16

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Monday and are likely to experience mainly clear skies over the next two days. Temperatures are expected to remain on the higher side, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Delhi weather forecast for today Pleasant weather is expected today, with temperatures rising towards the afternoon. The sky will remain clear throughout the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to hover between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius on April 14, while the minimum is expected to settle between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius. Temperature to rise across Northwest, Central India ALSO READ: Delhi sees pleasant weather, AQI improves; heatwave to return next week The IMD has also predicted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over Northwest India between April 14 and 18. Central India may witness a rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, while West India is expected to see an increase of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next five days. No significant change in temperatures is likely thereafter or over the remaining parts of the country, the Met department added.

Weather forecast for the week

For April 15, weather conditions are expected to remain moderate, with the maximum temperature likely to rise slightly to around 39 to 41 degrees Celsius and the minimum to range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Heat wave conditions are likely to grip isolated parts of Delhi from April 16. The day is expected to begin with a mainly clear sky, turning partly cloudy by the evening. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, the IMD bulletin said.

According to the IMD, parts of West Rajasthan are likely to experience heat wave conditions on April 14 and 15, with severe heat wave conditions forecast at many locations between April 16 and 18. Isolated pockets in the region may also experience such conditions on April 19.

Rainfall activity likely over many states

While large parts of North and West India brace for high temperatures, rainfall activity is expected to continue over East and South India over the coming days.

The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Northeast and adjoining East India during the next five days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya between April 14 and 16, and over Odisha on April 15 and 16. Rainfall activity is also likely over the plains of Central India and Maharashtra on April 13 and 14, the Met office added.

Delhi AQI update

Air quality in the capital remained in the 'moderate’ category on Monday morning after being in the 'poor' category for the past week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 170 at 8 am on April 14, compared to 110 at the same time on Sunday.

AQI across the Delhi-National Capital Region improved, falling into the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 178 at 4 pm on April 13. However, AQI deteriorated in Gurugram and remained at 317, under the 'very poor' category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 158 and 132, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 128, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.