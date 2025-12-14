Cold wave, dense fog to intensify across India as IMD issues alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh warnings for dense fog, cold wave conditions, and light rain or snowfall across several parts of the country as winter conditions intensify. Temperatures are expected to dip further over the coming days.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Telangana and interior Karnataka on December 15.

Dense fog forecast

Dense fog is expected during the morning hours in isolated pockets of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from December 15 to 18.

Similar conditions are likely over Assam and Meghalaya, and west Uttar Pradesh on December 15 and 16. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may also witness dense fog on December 15 and 16.

ALSO READ: Delhi wakes up to severe smog as AQI nears 500; Grap-IV curbs enforced East Uttar Pradesh is likely to see dense fog during morning hours on December 15 and 16, with very dense fog forecast at isolated places on December 15. Rain and snowfall outlook Light rainfall or snowfall is likely at isolated places over the western Himalayan region, including Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, from December 14 to 18. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may see light rain or snowfall on December 14, while Arunachal Pradesh is likely to witness similar conditions between December 15 and 17. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 14 and 15.