Collective efforts helped us run over 16k trains for Mahakumbh: Vaishnaw

As the 45-day-long Mahakumbh 2025 concluded, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that everyone's cooperation allowed them to work in close coordination and operate more than 16,000 trains for the event.

Ashiwini Vaishnaw arrived at Prayagraj Junction and met the railway officials at the railway station on Thursday.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, under whose leadership such a grand event was organised. Everyone's cooperation allowed us to work in close coordination, because of which we were able to operate more than 16,000 trains when we had planned for 13,000 trains. We were able to bring about 4 to 5 crore devotees to Sangam for the Mahakumbh."

He further said that there was close coordination between state police, RFP, Rapid Action Force and various departments of the Railway.

"We ensured that devotees did not face any problems in terms of maintenance during the 45 days of Maha Kumbh. Holding areas benefitted a lot. PM Narendra Modi guided us to consider the faith of the devotees visiting Mahakumbh and not look at them as a crowd... We will analyse all the arrangements and bring permanent changes in the railway operations manual," he said.

He further said that the government would implement the learnings in future events having such huge gatherings.

"It was a big challenge to control the crowd who were returning back. Creating holding areas was another benefit. war rooms at every station, zone, division enabled close coordination," he added.

The 45-day-long religious gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, yet devotees continue to arrive at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam for a holy dip.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, stating, "The 'Maha Yagya' of humanity, the grand festival of faith, unity and equality, Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj, organised under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving towards its culmination today with the holy bath of Maha Shivratri."

He further highlighted that over 66 crore 21 lakh devotees took the sacred dip in the holy Triveni during Mahakumbh 2025.

"This is unprecedented in world history - unforgettable. It is the result of the holy blessings of revered Akharas, saints, Mahamandaleshwars, and religious gurus that this great gathering of harmony is becoming divine and grand and giving the message of unity to the entire world," the Chief Minister added.

The Mahakumbh officially concluded on February 26, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima (January 13). Other significant bathing days included Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), and Maghi Purnima (February 12).