Not Sarkari Kumbh: Shankaracharya Saraswati Maharaj sets March 17 deadline

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj on Wednesday criticized the ongoing Maha Kumbh, stating that the real event had already concluded with the full moon of the Magh month.

He called the event a "Sarkari Kumbh" given that the Mahah Kumbh had already ended on the night of 'Purnima'.

"The Maha Kumbh had already passed on Purnima. What is currently happening is the 'Sarkari Kumbh. The real Kumbh takes place in the month of Magh. The full moon of the Magh month had passed, and all the 'Kalpavasi' who were at the Kumbh had already left after the Purnima of Magh month," Shankaracharya said.

He emphasized that the government-organized event happening now did not hold the same spiritual significance as the traditional Kumbh mela, which he believes marks the true gathering of devotees.

In addition to his comments on the Kumbh, Shankaracharya also spoke about the upcoming March 17th agitation, where he aims to bring attention to the critical issue of cow slaughter.

"On March 17th, we gave a time for everyone to come together to discuss the matter of cow slaughter. We have asked all the political parties and governments across the country to come together and express their stance on whether they want to stop cow slaughter or continue it as it has been since the time of independence. We have given them time until March 17th to finalize their decision," he said.

The gathering will take place in Delhi, where Shankaracharya and other concerned leaders will wait for political parties, both in government and opposition, to announce their positions. Following their declarations, Shankaracharya noted that they would "formulate their own policy on the matter."

Maha Kumbh concluded with the final 'snan' on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees received the holy benefit of bathing in the holy Triveni in the Maha Kumbh-2025 that began from 13 January, Paush Purnima, until February 26, Maha Shivratri, in Prayagraj.

Devotees continued to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the last day of Maha Kumbh 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

The Maha Kumbh has concluded on Wednesday, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima, which began on January 13. This was followed by snans on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, and Maghi Purnima on February 12.