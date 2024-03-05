Combating online frauds: All you need to know about 'Chakshu' and 'DIP'

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Online frauds and cybercrime in India
While introducing DIP and Chakshu, Vaishnaw stated that the ministry was working closely with financial institutes, including the Reserve Bank, to prevent online financial crimes. Moreover, efforts are being undertaken to recover stolen money and prevent the freezing of accounts where money has been fraudulently transferred.
What is the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP)?
The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) is an initiative developed by the Department of Telecommunications to serve as a secure and integrated platform for real-time intelligence sharing, information exchange, and coordination among various stakeholders. These stakeholders include Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), law enforcement agencies (LEAs), banks and financial institutions (FIs), social media platforms, and identity document issuing authorities. The platform also houses information regarding cases detected as misuse of telecom resources. Additionally, the DIP functions as a backend repository for citizen-initiated requests on the Sanchar Saathi portal for appropriate action by stakeholders.
How does the DIP work?
Accessible exclusively to stakeholders over secure connectivity, the DIP shares relevant information based on their respective roles. However, it is important to note that the platform is not accessible to citizens directly.
What is the Chakshu facility?
Chakshu is a newly introduced feature on the Sanchar Saathi portal that encourages citizens to proactively report suspected fraudulent communications received via call, SMS, or WhatsApp.
These fraudulent activities may include attempts to deceive individuals through schemes such as KYC expiry or update requests for bank accounts, payment wallets, SIM cards, gas connections, electricity connections, sextortion, impersonation as government officials or relatives for financial gain, or false claims of disconnection of mobile numbers by the Department of Telecommunications.
