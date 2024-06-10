Home / India News / Combing operation launched to track down terrorists in J-K's bus attack

Combing operation launched to track down terrorists in J-K's bus attack

The bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi plunged into a deep gorge after an ambush by terrorists on Sunday evening

Pilgrims were on their way to a cave temple in Shiv Khori in Reasi district of J&K on Sunday, when the bus they were travelling in was ambushed by gunmen Photo: PTI
Pilgrims were on their way to a cave temple in Shiv Khori in Reasi district of J&K on Sunday, when the bus they were travelling in was ambushed by gunmen Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:24 AM IST
Security forces on Monday launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down terrorists responsible for the attack on a passenger bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district that left nine people dead, officials said.

The terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in Poni area and it plunged into the deep gorge following the gunfire.

Security forces, including the Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have laid multi-dimensional cordon of the Teryath-Poni-Shiv Khori area bordering Rajouri district, they said

Armed with surveillance equipment, including drones and sniffer dogs, a massive combing operation has begun in the area and adjoining areas of the district, the officials said.

ALSO READ: LG, ex-CMs condemn terror attack on bus carrying pilgrims in J-K's Reasi

Terrorists involved in the attack are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of neighbouring Rajouri and Reasi, the sources said, adding the area has dense forest belts and deep gorge.

"Search operation has been launched in the area", Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma said.

The village defence committees have also been geared up in the area, she added.

Officials said over 40 people were injured in the attack and 10 of them sustained bullet wounds.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

