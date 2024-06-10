Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and four former chief ministers, along with other prominent leaders, strongly condemned the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in which nine people were killed and 33 injured. President Droupadi Murmu, Rajnath Singh along with other BJP leaders have also expressed their deep condolences.

The bus was attacked by terrorists soon after it left Shiv Khori temple for Katra around 6.10 pm and plunged into a deep gorge.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists," Lt Governor Sinha posted on X.

Former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of the National Conference (NC), Mehbooba Mufti of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) also condemned the terrorist attack.

"Terrible news from Reasi in J&K ... I unequivocally condemn this attack. It is unfortunate to see areas that had previously been cleared of all militants see a return of militancy. May the deceased rest in peace & may the injured make a swift recovery," Omar posted on X.

In a statement issued by the NC, the party said such violent acts pose a significant barrier to attaining enduring peace in the region.

"They (Farooq and Omar) called on all communities to unite during these challenging times and back initiatives aimed at achieving lasting harmony. They also extended their heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, expressing their deep sympathy during this tragic period," the statement said.

PDP president Mehbooba said, "Shocking news coming from Reasi ... My deepest condolences to the families & their loved ones."



DPAP chairman Azad also condemned the attack and said this "inhuman act deserves the strongest condemnation"



Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said such senseless violence serves no purpose and only brings anguish and devastation to victims' families.

"Urging authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. Culprits must be brought to book," he said.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the attack was carried out by "cowardly Pakistani terrorists" who cannot face the Indian Army, police and paramilitary forces.

"The terrorists who have carried out this audacity will have to pay a heavy price for their crime," he said.

Pradesh Congress committee president Vikar Rasool Wani also expressed sympathies with the families of those killed in the attack and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.