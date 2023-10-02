Home / India News / Commercial operations of Indore metro rail to begin in next five month

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 0:06 AM IST
Commercial operations of the metro rail in Indore in Madhya Pradesh will begin in the next five months. 

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 30 inaugurated the trial process of the Rs 7,500 crore first phase of the metro rail. The network will be extended to Pithampur industrial area and Ujjain, Chouhan said. 

In Bhopal, trial run will be held on October 3. The metro track from Subhash Nagar to Rani Kamlapati stations has been laid and a safety trial run has been conducted on it.

Metro Rail Project Managing Director Manish Singh said the metro train running in Madhya Pradesh would be equipped with world-class technology and facilities.

Alstom Transport India has manufactured 81 coaches (27 trains of three coaches) for Bhopal and 75 coaches (25 trains of three coaches) for Indore.

The trains have seats for 50 passengers and the space for 300 to stand. The company delivered the first train for the Bhopal–Indore metro project in August. 

These trains will operate at a top speed of 80 km an hour across the 31-km line in Bhopal with 30 stations and the 31.5-km line in Indore with 29 stations. The state government is planning to start operating metro service in both the cities in March next year.

Topics :Metro RailMetroShivraj Singh ChouhanIndore

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Next Story