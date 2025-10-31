Home / India News / Commercial vehicles below BS-IV to be barred from entering Delhi from Sat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
Starting Saturday, commercial goods vehicles that do not meet BS-IV standards will be prohibited from entering Delhi. To enforce this regulation, multiple teams from the Transport Department and Traffic Police will be deployed, officials said.

The transport department, in collaboration with the traffic police, has formed 23 teams for enforcement purposes.

"We have chalked out a plan to monitor these vehicles. There are 23 points from where 90 per cent of the vehicles enter Delhi. There are 23 teams that have been formed. These include traffic police personnel and the transport department's enforcement officers. They will be deployed at designated locations and will turn back vehicles not meeting norms," said a senior official.

The 23 locations include Kundli border, Rajokri border, Tikri border, Aya Nagar border, Kalindi Kunj border, Auchandi, Mandoli, Kapashera, Bajghera Toll/ Dwarka Expressway, etc.

These teams will be monitored by an inspector-level officer. According to the official, there are an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 vehicles that are below BS-IV standards.

"We requested data on these vehicles from the MCD, but they do not have exact figures. However, the estimate ranges between 50,000 and 70,000," he added.

The enforcement teams will operate in two shifts: from 8 am to 8 pm and from 8 pm to 8 am. BS-IV compliant commercial goods vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi until October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure.

There will be no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles, BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles, until October 31, 2026, or vehicles running on CNG, LNG, or electricity.

In a meeting held on October 17, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) approved a sweeping ban on the entry of polluting commercial vehicles into Delhi from November 1, amid the city's pollution woes.

A senior traffic police officer said that a coordination meeting took place between Haryana and Delhi Police, during which it was decided that personnel from both jurisdictions would be deployed at over 120 locations to inspect vehicles.

"A large number of vehicles enter the national capital from the Gurugram side. Therefore, coordinating with Haryana Police was crucial to prevent BS-I, BS-II, and BS-III vehicles from entering the capital. We have identified over 120 locations for traffic personnel to check vehicles," the officer explained.

Transporter Rajendra Kapoor expressed concerns that the ban on entry could result in price increases for essential goods, affecting the general public. He suggested that the government should explore more effective measures to combat pollution, rather than simply banning certain types of vehicles.

The AQI in Delhi improved on Friday, dropping to 218 from 373 the previous day, marking a decrease of 155 points, with experts citing rainfall and increased wind speed across the National Capital Region as key factors behind the change.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 218 at 4 pm, down from Thursday's reading of 373, which was classified as "very poor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

