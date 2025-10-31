ISRO inks MoU to map coal fires and land subsidence in Jharia Coalfield

ISRO has said that it has signed a tripartite agreement with Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited to map coal fire in Jharia Coalfield.

According to the ISRO, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed on October 15 on 'Delineation of surface coal fire and associated land subsidence in Jharia Coalfield (2025-27), Jharkhand, using satellite-based Remote sensing techniques'.

"In this study, National Remote Sensing Centre, an arm of the ISRO, will use artificial intelligence-based techniques to map coal fires using Thermal Infrared (TIR) and Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) remote sensing data on quarterly basis in Jharia Coalfield," the space agency said in a statement.