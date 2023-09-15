Home / India News / Commercialisation of education, health never in interest of society: V-P

Commercialisation of education, health never in interest of society: V-P

Dhankhar said that 10 years ago India was counted among the five weakest economies of the world and today it is one of the five largest economies

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 9:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said commercialisation of education and health can never be in the interest of society.

He expressed hope that the current situation will change with the implementation of the new National Education Policy.

Dhankhar was addressing the 11th foundation day ceremony of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University in Jobner here on Thursday.

He said that earlier in India, education and health were not considered business but now the situation has changed. He stressed that commercialisation of education and health can never be in the interest of society.

In this context, the vice president said the National Education Policy, prepared after extensive brainstorming, will bring about a change in the situation.

The vice president said that today India's voice is being heard all over the world. There was a time when the country barely had foreign currency reserves for 15 days of imports, but today the reserves are above USD 600 billion.

According to an official statement, Dhankhar said that 10 years ago India was counted among the five weakest economies of the world and today it is one of the five largest economies.

Also Read

Indian Navy launches its latest stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri' in Mumbai

Former president of Mongolia meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Painful that some raised concerns when India was battling Covid: Dhankhar

VP Dhankhar arrives in Delhi after attending King Charles's coronation

Narratives pernicious, sinister: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhi

Delhi wakes up to a rainy Friday, IMD says more showers expected today

Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested in Nuh communal violence case: Police

Delhi CM to release govt's 'Winter Action Plan' on Oct 1 to curb pollution

Centre issues tender for gas-fired power to address high electricity demand

World Bank to fund Odisha for better social protection, disaster resilience

Topics :Jagdeep Dhankarnational education policyeducationhealth

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story