Home / India News / Committed to depoliticise global supply of food: Indian envoy tells UNSC

Committed to depoliticise global supply of food: Indian envoy tells UNSC

Leveraging its G20 presidency, India is committed to depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilisers and medical products so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to a humanitarian crisis

Press Trust of India Washington
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Leveraging its G20 presidency, India is committed to depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilisers and medical products so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to a humanitarian crisis, the country's envoy to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj has told the Security Council.

Observing that the global food insecurity situation is daunting, with an increasing number of people facing acute food shortages over the past four years, Kamboj said the international community must work together to find common solutions through dialogue and diplomacy.

Leveraging our presidency of the G20, India has advocated for greater efforts to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), including SDG 2 calling for zero hunger," Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations said in her address to the UN Security Council's Open Debate on Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Insecurity.

"The Indian presidency is committed to, in our Prime Minister's words, 'depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilisers and medical products, so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to humanitarian crisis', she said.

Choosing peace, cooperation, and multilateralism is essential for building our collective future. Strengthening the international architecture and governance systems to protect the global order, global laws, and global values is a shared responsibility, she said.

Noting that addressing the growing food grain shortages requires going beyond current constraints, she said India is committed to playing its part in addressing contemporary global challenges, as reflected in its membership in the Champions Group of the Global Crisis Response Group.

India supports the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative and hopes for an early resolution to the present impasse. Recent developments in this matter have not helped in securing the larger cause of peace and stability, Kamboj said.

It is necessary for all of us to adequately appreciate the importance of equity, affordability and accessibility when it comes to food grains. We have already seen to our great cost how these principles were disregarded in the case of the Covid-19 vaccines. Open markets must not become an argument to perpetuate inequity and promote discrimination, Kamboj said.

Food assistance, she said, alone surely cannot be a long-term sustainable solution to food insecurity and added that peace-building and development is paramount and must include livelihood support, social protection programmes, and community-based approaches including investment in agriculture infrastructure and capacity-building in rural development, especially in conflict areas.

This calls for a multi-stakeholder approach, the Indian envoy said.

Stating that armed conflicts, terrorism, extreme weather events, crop pests, food price volatility, exclusion, and economic shocks can devastate any fragile economy, leading to food insecurity and an increased threat of famine, Kamboj said therefore, providing capacity-building support to countries facing these challenges in designing, implementing, and monitoring food-related policies and programs is of utmost importance.

Also Read

India amplifying voice, concerns of Global South, says Ruchira Kamboj

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Deepika Warrier steps down as Diageo CMO, Ruchira Jaitly likely to succeed

India's UN envoy Kamboj assumes Chair of Commission for Social Development

Safeguards needed to ensure AI systems not misused: UN Ambassador Kamboj

India, Peru to resume FTA talks to promote commerce, investment: Official

Madras HC dismisses pleas of 14 firms against Google billing policy

India might cut or abolish wheat import tax: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 riot case

Lok Sabha passes Bill to empower President with management of IIMs

Topics :India to UNSCfood security

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story