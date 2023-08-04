Home / India News / India might cut or abolish wheat import tax: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

India might cut or abolish wheat import tax: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

India in June imposed a limit on the amount of wheat stocks traders can hold, for the first time in 15 years, to bring down prices

Reuters NEW DELHI
India in June imposed a limit on the amount of wheat stocks traders can hold, for the first time in 15 years, to bring down prices.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India is considering cutting or abolishing import taxes on wheat, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Friday, as the world's second-biggest producer struggles to contain prices.

India in June imposed a limit on the amount of wheat stocks traders can hold, for the first time in 15 years, to bring down prices.

"We have options like lowering or abolishing the wheat import duty and tweaking the stock holding limits to control prices," Chopra, the ministry's top civil servant, said. "The options are under consideration."

Chopra said there was no plan to import wheat from Russia or engage in a government-to-government deal.

Wheat prices in New Delhi have jumped 12% in the past four months to 25,174 rupees ($303.85) a metric ton, the highest in nearly six months, as traders say production was hit by erratic weather.

According to the government, wheat output rose to a record 112.74 million metric tons in 2023, up from 107.7 million metric tons a year earlier. India consumes around 108 million metric tons of wheat annually.

But a leading trade body told Reuters in June that India's wheat harvest in 2023 was at least 10% lower than the government's estimate.

($1 = 82.8490 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; writing by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Nick Macfie)

Also Read

Govt further cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal

Govt says wheat crop condition 'normal' so far; plans to procure 34.1 mt

New wheat crop trickles in mandis; prices above MSP, say traders

India's wheat output dented by heatwave, could limit govt stock building

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 riot case

Lok Sabha passes Bill to empower President with management of IIMs

Maharashtra's 3rd Vande Bharat Express to now halt at four stations

Kharif sowing in Chhattisgarh touches 78% despite initial delay in monsoon

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi after relief from Supreme Court

Topics :foodIndiaWheat imports

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story