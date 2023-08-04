Home / India News / Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 riot case

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 riot case

Additional sessions judge Vikas Dhull directed Tytler not to tamper with the evidence or get in touch with or influence witnesses in the case

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jagdish Tytler

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Additional sessions judge Vikas Dhull directed Tytler not to tamper with the evidence or get in touch with or influence witnesses in the case.

Tytler was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

On Tuesday, Tytler had sought anticipatory bail after additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Anand Gupta took cognisance of the Central Bureau of India (CBI)’s chargesheet in the case on July 26 and summoned the accused.

Tytler was to appear before the magistrate’s court on August 5.

In his anticipatory bail plea, he stated that he has never been arrested during the investigation in the case, and cited the anticipatory bail granted to Sajjan Kumar in connection with the 1984 riots.

Tytler added that he is 79 and suffering from various ailments.

Opposing the bail plea, H S Phoolka, who appeared for the victims, said that Tytler is an influential person who can tamper with the evidence.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet against Tytler on May 20.

The case relates to the death of Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Guru Charan Singh, and setting fire to a Gurudwara in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984. a day after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated. 

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

