Home / India News / Complete ban on any kind of demonstration around Vidhan Sabha: UP police

Complete ban on any kind of demonstration around Vidhan Sabha: UP police

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed outside the Congress office in Lucknow

police, UP Police
Security beefed up outside Vishan Sabha | Representative (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 11:39 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh police installed barricades stepping the security outside Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday as the Congress announced a gherao of the assembly against the "atrocities" of the state government.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed outside the Congress office in Lucknow.

Speaking on the security and the protests, Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Ravina Tyagi said, "There is a complete ban on any kind of demonstration around the Vidhan Sabha. Its compliance will be ensured under Section 163 BNSS."

"The assembly is in session, and all our dignitaries and public representatives, their convenience and security will be taken care of. Whatever action is required as per the rules will be taken here," the DCP said.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai said the workers will "gherao" the Vidhan Sabha today adding that no one will be able to stop them.

"No one will be able to stop our party workers--they are the party workers of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. They will do the 'gherao' of Vidhan Sabha. They (the state government) have destroyed the entire state, and we will hold them accountable for that. We are Gandhian and will oppose the government in that way," Rai said.

"They are seizing the vehicles of our party workers and committing atrocities against them. I want to say that we will come into the government and withdraw all such cases against our party workers," he said.

"There are pointed spears installed here. These spears will hurt our workers seriously. This is happening for the first time. This government wants to kill our workers... The way the farmers were stopped at the Ghazipur border, our workers are being stopped. But we will enter the Vidhan Sabha even after all of this," he added.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

