Most Indian consumers expect their disposable income to stay the same or improve in a year, according to a survey by Accenture. Despite such confidence, 65 per cent Indians are uncertain about their spending plans in the next six to 12 months. Wellness, clothing and apparel, healthcare, and groceries are products that Indians priortise spending on. The survey on ‘the resilient consumer' questioned more than 10,000 consumers in 16 countries, including India.