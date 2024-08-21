Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls on visiting Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is visiting India for the first time after becoming PM in 2022.
Ibrahim began his three-day visit to India on Monday night.
On Tuesday, Ibrahim held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on resetting the relations that came under some strain during the tenure of Mahathir Mohamad.
India and Malaysia on Tuesday elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
Ibrahim also met President Droupadi Murmu, where she added that India will continue to work with Malaysia and extend all cooperation in the pursuit of shared objectives of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
Welcoming Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said the common cherished values of democracy, multiculturalism, pluralism and mutual respect have been the guiding force for India-Malaysia relations
Murmu extended best wishes for Malaysia's assumption of the Chair of ASEAN in 2025, reiterating that India will continue to work with Malaysia and extend all cooperation in the pursuit of "our shared objectives of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region", according to a statement issued by the President's office.
Through Prime Minister Ibrahim, the President also conveyed her felicitations to the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, on his recent coronation, it added.